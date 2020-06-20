My objective is to convey a message to the readers that is reasonable and fair in its scope.
As it is, it was just recently that one of my submittals was published in said column. By that, I do not wish to wear out my welcome with additional commentaries.
However, upon review of the offering in the June 18 column by an Owosso resident, I was of unprecedented astonishment and disbelief when reading of her disapproval and abomination of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; such a caustic display of disdain toward an elected official.
Yes, many residents of Michigan would like to have seen earlier reopening of businesses, shopping, social venues, etc., but anyone in her position must act responsibly and reasonably for the benefit of our state during this overbearing COVID-19 experience.
As we know, one local business opened in defiance of the rule, but since has received large funds through GoFundMe for crossing the line, no less.
The Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a live telephone survey with 600 randomly selected Michigan voters between May 12-16. The question presented to the recipients of the survey was whether they approved or disapproved of the manner by which Gov. Whitmer handled the pandemic for the state. The result? Sixty-four percent approved; 33 percent disapproved and the others were uncertain. Also, of those surveyed, 72 percent were in favor of a slower reopening.
For the writer to proclaim that “All of us hate you” — how abysmal. She is so wrong.
Perhaps an unseasoned gambler might give 20-1 odds that our governor has been in a store more than twice in her lifetime. I would think most of us would agree, there is no public official in any state who is right all of the time.
There is already so much hatred in the world; we shouldn’t be adding to it.
Marv Sanders
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.