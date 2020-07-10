I am a registered nurse and family nurse practitioner of 47 years. I was critical care certified. I have experience using PPE. Of all the years in a hospital working to isolate seriously contagious illnesses I did not and neither did any of my colleagues ever get sick from what we cared for.
I know masks and hand washing work. This country could go back to work if everyone would be less selfish and think not just of themselves, but everyone else and adhere to masks and hand washing. Grocery stores have done well. So have other businesses by putting up barriers, leaving hand cleanser out, marking aisles, wearing masks and limiting numbers of people in some cases.
Please be responsible.
Valeria Sawicki
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.