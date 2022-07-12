The Shiawassee District Library’s millage is up for renewal on the August ballot. I encourage residents of the district to vote yes.
Space does not allow me to list all of the library’s services, including computers for public use and programming for all ages, but it is a valuable asset to the people of our community. Not only does the library provide books, but a variety of other materials and services is also available. Within the last few years, the library has added access to additional digital services — from downloadable audio books, e-books and films, to additional databases for investors and genealogists.
The library also offers a number of resources for parents to encourage early literacy skills for our children. From the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, to story hours and summer reading programs, the library provides important services to preschool and school age children and their families.
Finally, the library is a bargain for many families in these tough economic times. Users often save hundreds of dollars each year in the cost of purchasing and storing the materials they use. Please join me in supporting our community by voting yes on the library millage.
Margaret Bentley
SDL adult services librarian
and assistant director
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.