You can see them sprinkled around Shiawassee County: the signs that read, “We back the badge.”
The literal meaning of this phrase is that, as a society, we support what the “badge” represents: the upholding of law, the protection of life and property provided by police officers who act cautiously with compassion and rational judgment.
The political implication of these signs is that the displayer sides with law enforcement regardless of the circumstances and in spite of evidence indicating improper use of police powers.
For many, it is a blanket “pass,” given in advance for police to suspend caution and completely dispense with human compassion. The typical justification for such behavior is police often have only seconds to make life-and-death decisions: that their job is inherently dangerous and fraught with stress.
These excuses, exonerations and rationalizations were rendered false and preposterous as the world watched an officer (and not his badge) slowly, deliberately take the life of a non-threatening suspect. As the community of George Floyd watched, a peace officer became a murderer and those witnesses could do nothing to stop a terrible injustice. When this clear-cut example of the horror of terrible policing was placed in the hands of a jury with all the logic of scientific and eyewitness evidence presented, 12 men and women concurred Floyd was not a victim of the badge, but of a man, devoid of human compassion, who never should have been allowed to wear that symbol of justice.
To our citizens who choose to make the badge a political statement, ask yourselves the following: Do I support all cops; or only, and solely, those men and women who refuse to wear their badges unless accompanied by rational restraint and basic humanity?
Thomas Smith
Durand
