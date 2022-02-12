Six months ago, in August 2021, now Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Brodeur stated “this board would not be ran by personality, but professionalism,” where public trust is important — where he’ll be open and honest. Feb. 3 was another embarrassing show of a lack of equality and transparency. I was thrilled to see six residents and neighbors applying for the position District 5 commissioner vacancy, myself included. It’s an honor to volunteer to apply and run for office.
Chairman Brodeur did not present himself in a neutral position without an open mind and presented nontransparent and unequal questioning to all candidates. This lack of leadership during the interview process shows that he doesn’t want anyone to “rock the boat” or “call to question” anything that might raise a red flag. Commissioner Cindy Garber’s outrageous lack of respect during the interview process— in which she didn’t even look at some candidates while they spoke — was opprobrium. I encourage everyone to watch the YouTube Video “Shiawassee County Commissioners February 3rd”.
While I was not selected for the position, knowingly being very vocal about the actions of the board — most notably by commissioners Garber and Plowman, former Commissioner Jeremy Root and County Coordinator Brian Boggs — actions that led our county into and hornet’s nest of misappropriation of public funds and mistrust.
During my interview I recommended financial checks and balances through digital dialog (the county website) showing the revenues generated to expenditures going out to show transparency. I stated in my letter to the commissioners: “If I was selected to represent Shiawassee County District 5, I’ll bring with me commitment not as a politician, but at public servant, who will attend meetings, listen to my fellow board members, neighbors and communities at large. Assist in bringing a balanced budget, expand transparency and cooperation to the county, allowing for professional dialogue and understanding to all those we serve.”
I can’t thank the 11 neighbors, past board members and constituents who wrote personal letters that reference my character. I hold every elected or appointed official to the highest standard and must be approachable, represent everyone, communicate and be receptive to everyone’s opinions, envision future growth and services and vote on topics while being sound of mind. I commend anyone who decides to run for public office, but I can’t stress the importance for any elected official to be professional at all times.
Anthony Karhoff
Bancroft
EDITOR’S NOTE: At its special meeting Feb. 3, the board of commissioners appointed Brad Howard to fill the District 5 vacancy and fill the remainder of Root’s term. Root resigned his seat in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.