Donald Trump apologists just don’t seem to get it. When it becomes acceptable to echo known lies pouring from the mouth of one of the biggest con artists to ever have wallowed upon the face of this planet, those that reinforce his delusional diatribes lose a great deal of credibility when expressing an opinion that may otherwise hold a modicum of truth.
How is one to be trusted when he/she is clearly comfortable parroting proven prevarications? The “Chicken Little effect”: an implausible explanation for an ordinary event is presented instead of the obvious occurrence. That has become the modus operandi of the Trump sycophants that haunt the halls of Congress. The resemblance to the Wizard of Oz is undeniable — a little man hiding behind a facade of beneficence. And like the Wizard, he has intimidated his following into obeisance/subjugation.
It took a little mutt to reveal the ruse. Maybe that is what it will take; something with a nose for corruption to perform an end-around to pull aside the curtain of deceit. Yet every time the threat of exposure looms, another bootlicker comes forward to stifle any further investigation. When one alone will not suffice, an army of insurgents is summoned to “stand by.” How come a man that boasts “I’m like, really rich,” squeezes his congregants continually for more and more money? Has the Russian well gone dry?
Eric Trump to James Dodson in 2014: “We have all the funding we need out of Russia. We’ve got some guys that really, really love to golf and they’re really invested in our programs. We go there all the time.”
Donald Trump Jr. in 2008: “Russians make up a pretty disproportional cross-section of our assets. We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia.”
Like a stack of Russian nesting dolls, Vladimir Putin always looms in Trump’s orbit (“Russia, if you’re listening”). A quick call to Putin prior to a missile barrage of a Syrian air base housing Russian aircraft involved Bashar al-Assad’s campaign of genocide, thereby facilitating their removal before the destruction begins. The Helsinki closed-door huddle when Trump proclaimed his belief of Putin’s election interference denial over our own intelligence agencies. Not to mention the 2019 Osaka G20 Summit — Trump and Putin scooched to the edge of their seats like besties perched on an old two-holer, eyeballing the last of the toilet paper.
We all know who deferred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.