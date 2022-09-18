Donald Trump apologists just don’t seem to get it. When it becomes acceptable to echo known lies pouring from the mouth of one of the biggest con artists to ever have wallowed upon the face of this planet, those that reinforce his delusional diatribes lose a great deal of credibility when expressing an opinion that may otherwise hold a modicum of truth.

How is one to be trusted when he/she is clearly comfortable parroting proven prevarications? The “Chicken Little effect”: an implausible explanation for an ordinary event is presented instead of the obvious occurrence. That has become the modus operandi of the Trump sycophants that haunt the halls of Congress. The resemblance to the Wizard of Oz is undeniable — a little man hiding behind a facade of beneficence. And like the Wizard, he has intimidated his following into obeisance/subjugation.

