Donald Trump, our fraught ex-president, has been bandying it about that he will be “reinstated” to the White House in August. And this week the actor, Martin Sheen, who was in the television White House longer than Trump was in the real one, pronounced that Trump was a liar.
Sheen was wrong: If you truly believe that something false is true and real, you’re not lying — you’re delusional. And that’s worse. Many sources are now saying that Trump believes he’ll be president again in August.
“The scale of Trump’s delusion is quite startling,” wrote a senior writer in the National Review.
In 1973, I was supervising a young psychiatric Resident at Cincinnati General Hospital who had a paranoid schizophrenic patient who was convinced that the CIA was watching him through the television set in the ward’s lounge room. The fledgling doctor’s first approach to the poor patient was to apply logic and talk him out of such foolishness.
What happened? In the next session the patient reported that the FBI had joined them and had bugged his bed and the doctor’s office as well. Further, that pretty red-headed nurse was in on it. Thankfully, by the fourth day on the ward his medication was kicking in and we heard less about the CIA and more about his homicidal wife.
The lesson learned was this: If somebody is truly delusional and you press them with the sharp edges of consensus reality, their delusion will expand. That’s what I predicted and that’s what occurred. In a week, the patient went home to a grateful wife who had become a serious student of major mental health disorders. Psychiatry is chock with happy endings like that.
This weekend will see Mr. Trump returning to stage at a time when his chief enablers in the GOP are getting more nervous by the day and checking the life rafts. Trump will use the cheery bombast of his followers to shore up a self in danger of crumbling. I predict it will help little. Look for his crazy talk to bloom in the hot house fervor of his rallies. I sincerely hope that competent, compassionate help is nearby as he hits the road and reality gets realer.
So hold onto your hat. This won’t be pretty.
David Glenn
Byron
