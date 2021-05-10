I’ve written on this subject a couple of times over the years and find the need to tell people to check their gravesites in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Both my wife and I have people buried there and we tend to their graves every year to make sure they are trimmed and have a visible marker.
On two recent visits to find some gravesites, we found a very large percentage of the plaques either sunk into the soil or grass covering over them to the point you don’t even know they are there. I presume that when you purchase a lot, the price includes perpetual care fees. Just sitting on a mower and mowing over the plaques doesn’t do justice to the term perpetual care.
I called him “Old Grandpa Albert Scarlett.” He would now be handing out failing grades as the saliva dripped off his pipe. During his tenure, the cemetery was immaculate, with the abalone statues glistening in the sun. Come on, give the place the TLC it deserves. You are robbing the families and world of its treasures.
My wife and I both also have people buried across the street in Oak Hill Cemetery. Try as we might, we couldn’t find a single lot that wasn’t trimmed and cared for. If you think I’m yanking your chain, take a drive through that cemetery. However, they do need a bit of gravel on some of the roads here and there. That crew does a magnificent job each year. Most of us don’t keep grass trimmed that nice around our own homes.
I’m not sure who runs that cemetery, but I can’t give enough praise to those employees and supervisors who do an endless chore of keeping it presentable. You’re due tons of kudos.
Keith Johnson
Corunna
