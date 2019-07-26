The Owosso Association of the Deaf (OAD) was first established at the YMCA in 1987. I had visited the club there a couple of times, because I was still working. Then the club got moved, considering the building was not up to date on safety issues or code.
The club has been moved around a lot since, at least two or three times. Once we were at the Red Cross building, when Millie Smith was the director. Since her passing, they hired a new director and she does not want us deaf to rent the building any more.
So we ended up at the Caledonia Charter Township Hall. I don’t know when the “deaf club” started using the hall, but it was long before I retired from GM in 2008. I started going there regularly, then I was elected as treasurer the following year, and still am now.
I had to deal with Joe DeCaire, who was very friendly, likeable and was very supportive of deaf people renting the hall. Since his passing, we all miss him very much.
We only want the hall one time every month — the last Saturday of each month.
Ever since we have used the hall, doors have opened between 5 and 6 p.m. and were open until whenever. Now some of our members are getting older and are afraid to drive at night. They come from all over — Flint, Saginaw and Lansing — to meet, socialize and play games. We average about 30 to 40 people each night.
In November of last year, I asked Joe if we could have the hall during the day time. He said, “Sure, no problem.” I always gave Joe a list of months and dates for the entire following year, so that we didn’t have scheduling conflicts.
In 2019, since Joe’s passing, Marcy has taken over the booking. She told me through her custodian that the hall was booked full in June and we can’t use the hall. How can that be when I made the reservations for the whole year in December?
Do we have the right to feel that we have been disrespected and discriminated against by Marcy? We feel we have been.
Are we going to move to get away from this hassle? Maybe. Time will tell.
Ronald Scripter
Owosso
Curious, who is this new director?
