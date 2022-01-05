I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Owosso City Council members who voted against the rezoning of a property on Chipman Street that would have supported a proposed marijuana grow facility. Sue Osika, Jerry Haber and Nick Pidek deserve to be celebrated and congratulated regarding their thoughtful votes against this facility.
I voiced a “whew!” when I read how close the vote was, which thankfully puts an end to the proposal. I am disappointed in the other three members — Janae Fear, Daniel Law and Robert Teich — and their votes to support the measure. From the attendance at the council meeting and what was shared in The Argus by Sue Osika, it appears that the majority, if not all of the voices heard, as well as emails and letters received, were against rezoning the property.
I am puzzled why some council members would vote to allow this facility when a many of their constituents appear to be against it. Aren’t you there to represent the citizens of Owosso? Supporters might say that tax revenue and the jobs provided would benefit the community. These reasons, sound good on the face of things, but are not valid enough when in the long run the overall safety and well-being of our citizens, especially the children, is at stake.
I was appreciative of Haber’s position and comments, admitting his change of heart when it comes to the marijuana issue. He is quoted as saying: “We were voted in to listen. The concern is for our children and our children’s children. I don’t believe this is where Owosso wants to go.”
Thank you, Mr. Haber for your wise comments, thinking towards the future of Owosso and for your vote. Thank you also to Osika and Pidek. Owosso is blessed to have you three on the city council.
Joyce Enlow
Owosso
