“Killing (Democrats) was my duty and my responsibility to my grandkids,” so stated Richard Maurer on his Facebook page.
His duty and responsibility. Let’s consider this mindset for a moment. Where did that homicidal (to say nothing of treasonous) motivation come from? Did this Owosso business owner suddenly decide he wanted to murder someone? So, why not Democrats?
No. Clearly the beast inhabiting Maurer’s psyche was supplied by the Republican Party aberration which became Donald Trump.
When the president of the United States lies to you for months, claiming his victimization at the hands of election officials from both parties you must listen; and act. Clearly, Maurer believed himself to be a patriot, willing to die to correct his firm understanding of “a stolen election.”
That is the poison which sent him on his Jan. 6 mission, to be continued on Jan. 20.
Oh, he’s not your average, rational Trump supporter, many will say. To which I respond by suggesting you look very closely at the video of the Jan. 6 riot: A few hours when thousands of loyal insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and all for an allegiance to an inevitable coup. Should we expect more of these Americans, perhaps the ability to pause and consider the crimes they were pondering, before defiling the government they falsely hoped they were defending?
Yes, my friends, they should have known better.
But the far, far greater fault lies in he who lied to them; and those who bound themselves to a president devoid of respect, decency and an authentic sense of his sacred constitutional oath. May God preserve the Grand Old Party, the true Republican Party, and the legacy of President Abraham Lincoln.
Thomas Smith
Durand
