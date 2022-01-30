The recent deployment of Texas National Guard troops to the southern border by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is a troubling development for several reasons.
Unequipped, unpaid soldiers on a vaguely defined, politically-motivated mission that they cannot accomplish — along with the recent public commentary from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, giving his support for the Texas secession movement — gives this additional context and troubling larger implications.
As the truth continues to come out about the Jan. 6 attempted overthrow of our government, you will see more actions like this from states with Republican governors. Preparing Civil War. Republicans are left with no strategy but to terrorize, fabricate even wilder false conspiracy theories, and to demonize the other side. Their goal is to frighten moderate and independent voters into voting for Donald Trump and the rest of their despicable criminal candidates.
Democrats are in no way responsible for inflation. Blame COVID-19, Trump and his Republican enablers. Biden is not responsible for Afghanistan. That blame rests squarely on the shoulders of Dick Cheney, George W. Bush and the GOP.
We need to expand immigration, while conservatives stir unfounded fears of “dirty brown people” as rapists and smugglers. More lies. More hate. More fear. If Mexicans looked like Canadians this wouldn’t be an issue. We would have new taxpaying citizens. Economic growth!
Unfortunately for “ReTrumplicans” they vote Democrat. Trump supporters who are undeniably fascist and anti-democratic use old cold war-era tactics of untruthfully calling Democrats socialists and communists — accomplishing their goal of striking fear into those who don’t really understand such terms.
They deny the very terrorism that we have seen with our very eyes and shamelessly accuse the other side of doing every horrible deed that they are obviously doing. After watching five years of Trump’s hate and advocating violence in his speeches and policies, they laughably accuse the left of hate. The only hate from the left is for Trump and the fascists who still support him. Documented terror attacks, murders, threats to elections officials, journalists, healthcare workers, school board members, teachers and anti-Trump protesters. An armed invasion of our state and federal capitals — I was physically attacked along with others at our state capital by Trump operatives.
It’s very patriotic to hate terrorist Trump traitors bent on destroying America.
Jeff Carmody
Owosso
Log In
