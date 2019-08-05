We have helped beautify our town for several years by planting and weeding a garden downtown.
Many of us spend our own dollars for some of the flowers. While we do our part, the city needs to do its part by keeping things watered.
The city has not done this adequately this year and so many flowers have dried up and died.
As we have driven through other Michigan towns, we have seen beautiful flowers watered by their cities. We are greatly saddened that our flowers look so bad. If the city won’t take its responsibilities seriously, maybe we should just have a drab city with no gardens.
Ray and Judy Thomas
Owosso
