Last November, Michigan voters overwhelming voted to end gerrymandering of voting districts by political parties. In complete defiance of the voters, Sen. Tom Barrett (R) is the only elected legislator who has filed suit in federal court to stop Proposal 2 from taking effect.
When we called Barrett’s office to ask why he was acting against the will of Michigan voters, we were told his wife wants to serve on the citizens commission that will redraw the districts and that it is not fair to her. The specific purpose of the commission is to draw fair lines that benefit communities and not political parties or politicians’ spouses.
We also asked his office to do something to protect our citizens from gun violence, suicide and accidental shootings — which the majority of citizens want. Two of my neighbors have died from accidental shootings, my dog was shot in my fenced yard and my friend’s horse was killed by gun fire. We volunteer at local schools and have first-graders who fear for their lives.
The answer we received is every law-abiding citizens should be allowed to carry guns, including carrying concealed without permits and that we need guns in schools. We were also told we needed to fear terrorists coming into our rural neighborhood. We stated we were more afraid of gun fire from law-abiding citizens than terrorists. Most shootings are done by law-abiding citizens.
My question to the senator, and all Michigan voters, is who does Barrett believe he was elected to serve? His wife? One political party? Organizations that fund of his campaign? Or the voters and children of Michigan?
We think the answer is clear.
Jacqueline and Norman Wood
Dimondale
