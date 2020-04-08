I just want to say how proud I am to work with the amazing team of dedicated people at Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center.
The staff members here truly love the residents we care for. I have had the privilege to work at the center for more than 25 years. Everyone has worked together to care for the residents while maintaining their quality of life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
I also want to thank the community. In particular, I would like to thank Sunnyside Florist for the lovely flowers they sent to us to cheer up the residents’ rooms; the many people who have made and donated face masks; people who made and sent cards for our residents; as well as Ron and Karen Grindling, longtime volunteers who have brought in weekly devotionals to pass out to our residents.
The First Baptist Church of Durand also continues to drop off quarterly Daily Bread devotional booklets they have generously supplied the center for the entire 25 years I have worked here.
The activity staff has been placing messages from our residents to their families and loved ones on our Facebook page to help in this trying time.
Finally, I want to thank the families and friends of Durand Senior Care and Rehab for your kindness and encouragement. I am proud to live in the greatest country in the world, proud to be a Michigander and proud to live in such a great community of caring people.
I am most proud to be part of the Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center family. God bless all and please stay healthy.
Bob Conklin
Life Enrichment Director
Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center
