Growing up on a farm, it’s a known fact that livestock is a way of life to produce wholesome food for the family. Growing up in 4H and FFA, I showed all kinds of animals and learned the value, respect and responsibility in taking care of God’s creatures. I’ve raise cattle, swine, ducks, geese, emus and honey bees.
There are those rare moments where I personally develop a connection with some of my animals, similar to our family dogs and cats. I recently had to make a hard choice — my longest-living pig, Annie, which many visitors to the farm got to meet and interact with, but unfortunately time and old age presented a terminal situation in which Annie passed away Friday peacefully. I know I gave her the most amazing life where she was happy and free all the time.
So sorry for your loss, prayers to you and your family. Also, a very big 'thank you' for taking wonderful care of your animals, they truly are blessings.
