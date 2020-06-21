Please allow me to further comment on the case of barber Karl Manke.
Since shop/salons were allowed to reopen June 15, and Manke’s suspended license has been reinstated, some may think the case against him is moot; quite the opposite. The question before a court will be to determine what the consequences should be for his defiance of the governor’s order and a state health department order.
He also continued to work for nearly five weeks on a suspended license showing complete disregard for state licensing agency requirements. The eventual court decision should be of concern to the general public.
The integrity and purpose of state agencies that exist for the health and safety of citizens is essentially at stake, not only in this case, but for future instances that may test such necessary regulation.
Considering Manke’s GoFundMe war chest, it could prove to be an economic choice the state will have to make. In the interest of public health and safety, it must.
Joe Kapzath
Akron, Ohio
