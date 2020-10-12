I have never before endorsed a candidate for the office of Shiawassee County sheriff. With more than 40 years as a police officer, I have always chosen to remain neutral. However, the current condition of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has made me realize that silence is not acceptable.
With my 40-plus years of experience, I know that honesty, integrity and ethical actions are what make or break us. This is why, I am proud to endorse Joe Ibarra to be our next Shiawassee County sheriff.
I spoke with Sheriff Brian Begole when he was a candidate for the office four years ago, with the slogan of new change/new direction. He told me what some of his plans were: reducing administration, building a jail, reducing the take-home cars, public transparency and visibility.
After being elected, he immediately promoted additional people, almost all sworn officers have department vehicles, and he began a much-needed jail millage with a price over-inflated by his and commissioners’ pet projects that ultimately failed miserably.
He wrote a character reference letter for a convicted criminal, who had disgraced the police profession, using his title as sheriff.
I have spoken with Joe and I am convinced that he will deliver what he speaks of. There will be transparency in the office of sheriff. There will be integrity in the office of sheriff, and there will be honesty in the office of sheriff.
As a longtime law enforcement officer, it’s time to remove the new vision/new direction. It’s time for a new vision, in the right direction. It’s time to make the change and make the seriff a position of public safety and public service, instead of political safety and sel fservice. I recommend your vote in November for Joe Ibarra for Shiawassee County sheriff.
David C. Stone
Owosso
