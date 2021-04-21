Take care, lest your heart be deceived, and you turn aside and serve other gods and worship them; then the anger of the lord will be kindled against you, and he will shut up the heavens, so that there will be no rain, and the land will yield no fruit, and you will perish quickly off the good land that the lord is giving you. (Deuteronomy 11:16-17)
Mother Nature was invented in 1200 AD because the people back then weren’t taught the truth of where Jesus Christ came from. Col. 1:15 states he was first-born of the creation.
So our weather comes from him, good or bad — not Mother Nature
Larry Martindale
Venice Township
