Well, the banana Republicans continue to astound.
The ploys being devised to perpetuate power used to provoke our condemnation when contrived by so-called third world countries. Seems like we’ve stolen their playbook.
The blatant, bold-faced hypocrisy of the stop-the-steal anthem brings to mind the image of a spoiled child who cannot accept or abide the concept of “no.” And like the disgruntled imp, they set out to devise ever-more devious and outlandish tactics to achieve their aims.
The latest fiasco unfolding in Arizona appears to me to be the effects of too much exposure to the sun. The mirage, just another in a long line of election audits and recounts that focus exclusively on races won by Democrats, is nothing more than an attempt to transform the illusion into reality. While everyone is entitled to their own opinion, there is only one version of truth.
“Many people have said,” the go-to justification used ad nauseum by our previous poobah, became a substitute for truth. And like lemmings, his acolytes have blindly followed the purveyor of fake news. If I come across as cynical or a hater, I am not. I’m dismayed by the fact that those we have elected represent a penchant for cruelty rather than decency.
Is this truly what it now means to be an American? Are we so full of ourselves that we cannot extend a helping hand instead of a hob-nailed boot? Have Lady Liberty and her paean become nothing more than a commercial attraction? What would the United States look like today had the true Americans closed their shores to the flotillas (convoys?) bringing devastating diseases and criminals from abroad?
I’d like to believe that the greatest nation ever developed can find the compassion to share its bounties instead of hoarding them. And if those who prosper from/take advantage of our system of capitalism would pay their share of taxes instead of the amount they spend to influence political campaigns, the world would be a better place. There’ s a reason “45” fought so hard to keep his taxes buried. He doesn’t want anyone to know who butters his bread. He ain’t really worth what he claims to be. And $750? Sure wish I was a billionaire.
Unrelated note: To the lady lamenting the cost of ammunition. If you know a prepper or militiaman, prevail upon them. I’m sure they can spare some.
Mike Martin
Owosso
