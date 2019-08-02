I was so happy to read of the trip by Owosso Assistant Principal Cathy Dwyer and colleagues to assist with the educational challenges in my home country, the Dominican Republic.
In this “land of plenty,” we rarely see the blighting effects of poor education in developing nations such as the Dominican Republic and Haiti. It is often a shock to those who are unprepared.
As a dentist living in Santiago, I spent many years in hundreds of schools teaching basic education, clean water filtration, dental care, and hygiene. As challenging as each day might have been, what a reward at the end of the day to look back and feel “that was good.”
I hope Dwyer and other teachers can return — with more students — perhaps even to start a school. The Owosso Rotary Club has been active with schools in the Dominican Republic for some years. Perhaps they could help.
As coordinator of Spanish affairs at Spring Vale Christian School, I see daily the residual effects of the poor educational experiences of our youth across the nation. Hopefully, an increasing awareness of the costs, even tragedies, of this problem can help motivate some solutions — both at home and abroad, as Dwyer is doing.
Alexandra Martinez
Spring Vale Christian School
Owosso
