This, July Christopher Nolan’s new film “Oppenheimer” will once again tell the story of America’s race to develop the first atom bomb.
This was turning point in global history. The consequences of failing to beat Hitler’s Reich in the race to develop the first bomb, would have been severe.
There is often skepticism among scholars on the possible outcomes had such turning points gone another way, but had Germany successfully built and deployed the first nuclear weapon, fascism would have had the military means to silence Western democracies — possibly forever.
It would have given a totalitarian dictator, who sought world domination, the power to continue mass exterminations of additional millions, and it would have assured white supremacy as the dominate political force throughout the world.
I would argue that, as the 2024 election approaches, another similar, existential turning point looms large. Recently, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) has held up hundreds of military promotions because of his contention that the Pentagon is discriminating against white nationalist (i.e. supremacists) — who Tuberville refers to as simply, “Americans.” This kind of Republican normalization of white supremacy is a continuation of Trump’s contention that neo-Nazis marching in 2017 through Charlottesville, Virginia were “good people.”
More and more GOP voices are coming forward to warn us all of the catastrophic result of a second Trump presidency. But what we must all recognize is that Jan. — with its brutal attempt to overthrow our government, our democracy and our national identity — was a stroll at the Rose Garden, compared to what would result from handing giving Donald Trump in 2024!
