The holiday lights are very well done in the city of Owosso.
We came through town the other night and the town was so festive with all the colored lights.
Hats off to those who decorated downtown Owosso: It’s beautiful. It’s very inviting to come to downtown.
Merry Christmas to everyone.
Larry and Sandy Harvey
Owosso
