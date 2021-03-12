To become a member of a cult takes brainwashing and mind control.
Make people feel special. Tell them its us vs. them. Tell them to come with us and depart into a group. Malign others by fake news. Tell them you alone love them and can restore old glories.
Cults tell people to trust them, believe them — that they alone can fix things. They make people dependent and obedient to the dear leader. They make new psycho identities.
Who becomes a member?
America is a country wired for manipulation. People are gullible and have a need of someone to control them. Eighty percent of white evangelicals have tribalistic impulses.
We need to look at Donald Trump’s psychological makeup and mental instability. He needs extreme pleasure and he had grandiose, omnipotent, narcissistic tendencies.
How do we detox people back to normal?
Anyone who runs for office of president needs a full neuropsychiatric evaluation by a bipartisan committee of professionals. A law requiring social medianetworks to take down blatant illegal hate speech, etc., within 24 hours of being reported, as in Fox News.
Help on developiing a good relationship so people see from a different perspective. Help undo their phobias and get detoxed by a licensed psychologist.
Jack Erhardt
Durand
