We unfortunately surpassed a sad milestone a little over a week ago. It took more than 19 years to lose 54,000 people during the Vietnam war. It only took 10 weeks to lose that many from COVID-19.
Do some of you still think this isn’t serious? By the time this letter hits the paper, we will have 69,680 deaths from this virus.
Let’s put this in perspective. There are approximately 68,122 people in Shiawassee County. Think about it, that means every man, woman, child, grandchild, grandparent, aunt, uncle. Everyone, gone. Let it sink in for a minute. Still think this is not serious?
For everyone that has died from COVID-19 there is extended family that is affected. As I have stated here before, I have family members who work in health care who have to take care of the people who get sick. Some patients have fallen ill just by chance; others thought they were too good to wear a mask and take precautions when they went out. Is going to church, boating, going to the lake more important than the health of your family?
We all will survive this if we slow down and do what is being asked of us. I don’t know about you, but I do not want to lose a family member. Please abide by the recommendations being made and lets get through this together. Listen to the experts, not people who think they are experts.
Gerry Hittle
Owosso
