What a parade. Saturday night, 15 of my family were parked along M-21 to see the light parade. We were in age, 1 to 81, strong.
We were amazed by all of them. It was more than an hour long. What a thrill.
We want to thank all the drivers who jumped back into their trucks to give us a thrill.
They work hard all week and on their days off do a show and horn honking for our entertainment.
Barbara Schultz
Chesaning
