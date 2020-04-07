Having to stay at home, I thought I could give my perspective on our pandemic. Yes, it is ours, as where it started doesn’t matter.
As with all our wars, we have to own it. We can’t conquer this war until we acknowledge it is ours.
We seem to place all the blame everywhere except the real culprit, which is every one of us. We have all been unprepared for this war. Let us learn from this the many lessons that are presented to us.
Did you have extra supplies, toilet paper, masks, gloves or even a game plan for a disaster? Did we listen to Bill Gates and others who told us pandemics will happen? Remember all the ones in the past, the plague, 1918 influenza, AIDS? But as normal, we said it would never happen to us.
The battery in your smoke detector-was it changed?
So it starts with us and moves out. I was a member of the Shiawassee Special Response Team and these were things that were prepared for with Homeland Security funds. We had mass casualty drills at the hospital and some special PPE gear that could have been used. Why didn’t the hospital stock up or why was our equipment sent to a regional base instead of kept in the county?
At the state level with lab capacity there were issues. I have spent time working in a lab and there are many different platforms for testing. Different producers of reagents and test meters from different manufactures are used. There is no common platform. The state requires essential businesses, hospitals, cities, water plants and others to have emergency plans in place and on record. Was the ball dropped on this?
The federal government, boy it’s all their fault. Yes, they are the top of the food chain, but if you read all information and not just your favorite biased media you will find all budgets proposed called for funding changes in CDC from all presidents. But Congress has kept the same amount other than the rate of inflation in some cases. And the Congress is the one that sets the budget in the end. So it’s their fault.
Why does’t somebody force companies to build critical ventilators and PPE. Well, get out your needle and thread and start making PPE. Go to your basement and put a ventilator together. It would seem to me a company that makes door knobs or whatever, can’t switch to making a ventilator the same way you can’t build one in your basement. And trying to force companies would be like having a police officer outside your door telling you to make a ventilator and if you don’t have the knowhow or parts you can’t do it. GM was forced to make ventilators and the numbers that Ford plans on producing surpasses the company that was forced. It took a long time to ramp up production in World War II.
And let’s not accept the doom and gloom coming every day from the media trying to sensationalize this epidemic for their ratings. This is very serious and, yes, the death rate will be high and we don’t have enough medical supplies stocked up, but day after day imposing the stress on people only causes fear; the only thing we have to fear is fear itself as one president said.
Let’s work together and be the next greatest generation. Stop the blame game because we all were unprepared. In the end, we will be better for out of the fire comes steel. It’s time to use Facebook to help, not criticize, as none of us were innocent in this. I hope all is well with you and your families.
Keith Bailey
Corunna
