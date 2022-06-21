On Friday, oil prices dropped over $8 a barrel. Yet here we are after the weekend and gas prices have dropped a few cents at best and some none at all. Diesel prices have remained frozen.
If prices had gone up they would have raised the price at the pump by that evening.
Got to love Big Oil.
Ray Gadd
Owosso
