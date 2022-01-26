Readers of The Argus-Press read all the regular letter writers who always write nothing but hate. I would think with all their heroes now running everything in the federal government — and a good number of state governments — that we would be seeing information on all the pluses that have taken place over the past year.
I would like to list a few of these pluses that I have not seen from The Argus-Press or the regulars. Gas prices are up 40 to 60% depending on where you live. Food prices are around 10% on the plus side, being the greatest in more than 40 years. The middle working class will have to spend an average of more than $5,000 in extra expenses and taxes this year.
We are have a great plus year at our southern border with over 300,000 people entering with COVID-19. But we have a plus 2 million new voters and welfare recipients for how many years to come? I have to wonder how many of these newcomers are from terrorist countries or just bad people we will have to deal with for years.
A great plus is that we are finally out of Afghanistan. We left our military equipment behind, which is a big plus for the Taliban. A big plus was that we only left a few hundred of our American citizens behind.
There are so many pluses I am running out of space. I am truly sorry 13 of our fine soldiers were killed unnecessarily. It only took one of the prisoners that we let go to commit such an act. Our fine intelligence then went out and murdered one of our Afghan supporters and his family.
Now I’m sure the regulars will start telling of a many great more pluses.
Terry Holzhausen
Morrice
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Argus-Press has published numerous articles covering rising inflation across the nation.
(1) comment
Excellent letter.
