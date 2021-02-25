In response to Dennis Hrcka’s letter to the editor regarding abortion policies, I would like to state that I strongly disagree with his stance.
I have facts, too: According to the latest poll from PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist only 33 percent of Americans support the so-called heart beat laws. Less than 25 percent of U.S. adults support making it a crime for a doctor to perform an abortion.
Abortion is an issue that is incredibly personal and it should be a decision a woman makes for herself. I do not know any women who have had abortions who made the decision lightly or think of it as a primary form of birth control.
I am saddened there are so many men in our society who feel it is their right or duty to legislate a woman’s uterus. I believe this is just another method of controlling women. No one from the pro-choice side of the debate is insisting all women must consider an abortion, however, we are insisting woman have a choice, a say, over their own bodies.
I am so tired of hearing pro-life arguments about when they believe life begins. If you are truly pro-life, why are you not out on the streets protesting the killing of people by gun violence, protesting war (you know, killing people who are alive and who live in countries your government is mad at).
Nope, it doesn’t happen.
Pro-life does not include war, nor does it appear to include supporting for life those children they want to force women to have. I do not agree with Hrcka on this issue.
I am a woman and during my reproductive years I had the choice. I am happy I was not forced into having a child I could not afford or did not wish to raise.
Men do not give birth to children, their lives are less disrupted by pregnancy. When men are able to give birth to children I will think they have a right to voice their opinion on decisions for their bodies too.
Cheryl Farver
Owosso
