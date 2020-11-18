I have several friends who are sick with COVID-19 and a best friend who is in the hospital fighting for his life with this deadly virus.
So this is for all you self-centered people who won’t wear a mask (vanity), who won’t social distance yourselves (herd mentality), believe this pandemic won’t touch you (it’s not real), and plan a big family holiday celebration for either Thanksgiving or Christmas (putting friends and family in danger is my choice). The way this is going, you will not have the same family or friends to celebrate with next year, as this is going to touch everyone in some way, either big or small.
Ask any of the 7,000 or more just in Michigan who have already lost a family member and another 5,000 who have lost friends and classmates. I have not wanted to get into politics, but now it has gone too far, with too many inane and intelligence-insulting comments being made by people I thought were much smarter than they now appear to be.
My candidate has lost many times over the past 60 years that I have been able to vote, and I just wait until the next election cycle to try to change what I don’t agree with. The election is over and the Republicans have lost — get over it. Next year there won’t be nearly as many of them to vote, as for the most part these are the people who are mentioned above.
You will end up with the brown end of the stick if you don’t change your attitude and your selfish ways. Those who ignore science and common sense will not be here to celebrate holidays in 2021 or vote for president in 2024.
Jack Smith
Vernon Township
