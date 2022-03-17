At last count, there are at least 12 half-hour time zones in the world (ex.: Alice Springs, Australia).
The United States could, once and for all, compromise and “fall back” this October a half hour, and end this biological disruption.
Timothy Atkinson
Owosso
