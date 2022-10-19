“If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.” Those are the words of Thomas Jefferson, two-time president of the United States, author of the Declaration of Independence and one of our nation’s Founding Fathers. He was a brilliant statesman and inventor. For all of his achievements, Jefferson believed his ultimate accomplishment was that of being an educator and founder of the University of Virginia. He valued education and knew that a free public education for all was a bedrock for advancing democracy.
Nationally and locally, boards of education, administrators and teachers are under attack by those advocating an opposite view of what Jefferson was promoting for America — and as a consequence are leaving the profession. Additionally, as a result, teacher preparation programs have had significant drops in enrollment. Jefferson envisioned a system of education built on reason that fostered inquiry, free thought, the development of higher-level thinking skills and diversity. A system based on the scientific method and research. That system has created tremendous advancement, leading to progress and an improved quality of life in so many areas such as medicine, technology, food production, communication and travel, just to name a few.
