It all started on March 2, 2020. Having just returned from a recent trip, I was anxious to replace my overnight case that had broken while traveling.
This was no ordinary case. I have carried this case for about 55 years. Why they stopped making this type of case is still a mystery to me. I found a “vintage” train case and ordered it online. Now, noting this very early March date, we were all beginning to hear about and really pay attention to the term coronavirus (COVID-19). Each daily progression was becoming more frightening and confusing depending on where the news was coming from. An evolution of knowledge took place on a daily and nightly basis. By the time my “vintage” train case arrived, I too was experiencing more anxiety for our whole family.
I must take full personal responsibility for the nature of my initial reaction when I discovered the train case I had just received had two (not one, but two no less) key holes, but no keys. I must also confess I have minimal knowledge of the antique business. My first reaction included trying to contact the owner of the business. Having been totally unsuccessful at telephone attempts, I decided on a written letter to Florida, to a Marijean Williams. Her shop name is Booboozbazaar on ETSY, an e-commerce website. I must admit that it was somewhat more than a “stern” letter. I lamented the fact a key-less case was rendered useless to me, since this is the one I lock in hotel rooms, etc.
Well, you can only guess, I received an equally “stern” response from Marijean. Her central question was wondering what I meant by wanting “resolution quickly.” She swiftly told me that “vintage” meant just that — most would not have a key, and my key assumptions were quite absurd. This now led to a daily sparring by email, on both of our parts. I shared our equally “clever” messages with my husband and on the phone with my dear friend Sandy. This same friend ultimately found one of her old keys that worked for me.
These messages were all coinciding, on both sides, with self-quarantine and isolation. Reading the emails out loud as they “devolved” made us laugh so hard that we almost cried. Coupled with the growing coronavirus situation, we were finding some comic relief and the beginning of an actual friendship. Marijean was smartly diffusing what could have been a real customer service headache. At some point, I would send “A Riddle of the Day” to her. For example: “Roses are red, violets are blue, I see two key holes, what about you?”
Well, you get the point. She returned riddles that surely equaled or surpassed mine. What a difference another week makes.
There was a turning point in our correspondence on one particular day when we both realized we actually respected each other, could see the humor in what was now such a “little thing” in our lives, and we had each met our match. Without putting it into words, Marijean and I had called an “official truce.”
Not only did we admit we could be friends, but the central message here is we were all experiencing a common threat together: the virus. As Marijean said, the key became a symbol.
We began to tell each other about our families, and wishing each other to be safe and stay healthy. We check on each other’s days and how we are coping with the social isolation that we are all experiencing together. The major life lesson here is that we are all human, with similar needs to reach out, stay connected and comfort one another. This is just one little story about one little slice of human decency in the face of a deadly pandemic. And, it is about a friendship that came about when it was least expected.
Barb Clatterbaugh
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.