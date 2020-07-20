I find it a bit ironic that writers to the paper want to berate Sheriff Brian BeGole, the county commissioners, and the “gun lobby” and admonish them as if they are in the minority on making Shiawassee County a Second Amendment sanctuary.
News flash for all you anti-gun minions: Those officials were elected by a majority of the people of this county. Or, as you call them, the “gun lobby.” You see, this group that you want to denigrate are your friends, neighbors, business owners, farmers, etc. I’ve said it before, but they just can’t seem to grasp the fact that their personal demon, the “gun lobby,” is not some faceless, nameless, corporate conglomerate.
I’d say that these elected officials are doing exactly what they were elected to do. With the exception of Commissioner Marlene Webster, of course. It’s doubly ironic that she should be praised because she went “against the tidal wave.” That tidal wave is the majority of the electorate in Shiawassee County.
Carl Stevens
Owosso
