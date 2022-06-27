I would like to respond to a letter that has publicly been sent out to Woodhull Township residents by the supervisor’s deputy/clerk deputy from Woodhull Township. I am not sure how many letters she sent out, but just one is one too many. She is running as a write-in candidate for Woodhull treasurer.
Her letter is full of lies and false accusations that can clearly be verified. Any money paid out to any employee has to be voted on by the board first and that employee refrains from voting.
She has been on the warpath since 2016 when I ran against her and won. She could never accept that fact and now appears to be bad mouthing me when I no longer am there. I left due to harassment and bullying, as well as many other people. I put my heart and soul into that office and it pains me to see how things are run.
Any candidate that resorts to lies and false accusations about other employees trying to make out she is superior has no business being a treasurer.
Maggie Galilei
Perry
Former Woodhull Township treasurer
