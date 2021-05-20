Right now there are investigations into Jan. 6 being conducted by separate committees in the House and Senate, the Department of Justice and the FBI, as well as more than 400 criminal prosecutions.
My hope is that people who violated the law are prosecuted and that Congress will make responsible, bipartisan improvements that keep the Capitol safe and support our brave police officers, so something like this never happens again.
John Moolenaar
U.S. Representative
Fourth District, Michigan
Editor’s note: The House advanced the commission to the Senate with a 252-175 vote; 35 Republicans supported the bill. Moolenaar was asked separately about his vote and reasoning on the removal of Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming, from her GOP leadership position, as well as the installation of Rep. Elise Stefanik, New York, as Cheney’s replacement. Moolenaar did not respond.
