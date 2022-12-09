There is a bit of magic in downtown Owosso this time of year. I had the pleasure of attending the “Holiday at the Lebowsky” show last weekend and I was in awe of the superbly talented cast and crew. Every year this show is simply remarkable. At one point during the performance, I became emotional thinking about how fortunate I am to live in a community comprised of such talented people who have an opportunity to share their gifts with all of us at the beautiful Lebowsky Center. I did not have the good fortune to participate in many fine arts classes throughout my life, but I have always had an appreciation for the arts, which grows stronger with each passing year. I have viewed shows in New York, Chicago, Stratford, Wharton Center, etc., but the performances at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts not only compare, but often exceed some of the more well-known venues. Without exaggeration, I have never walked away from a performance at the Lebowsky disappointed. Thank you to everyone who invests their time and talents in our local performing arts. I won’t even try to list them all, but I do want to thank the gifted Garrett Bradley, artistic director, and my dear friend Mike Windnagle, who expanded my love of the arts. I am thankful to live in Owosso. Happy Holidays!
Andrea Tuttle
Owosso
