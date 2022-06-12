Lately I’ve been worn out by the news: heat waves and fires out west; war in Ukraine; damaged people killing folk they don’t even know; gas and food prices soaring; and drug companies raising their prices to record levels while denying vaccine relief to poor countries. Pfizer alone made a $22 billion in profit in 2021.
The rich are getting obscenely rich, while most of us struggle more daily. The Washington Post just found that many apps on iPhone were disclosing your child’s private information to advertisers. I could go on, but I’m feeling queasy now.
The Harvard Gazette just published a piece “Fight, flight, or freeze: how our bodies respond to doomscrolling” (an apt term). They described my condition well: a dread of watching the world and the numbness or malaise that dogs you if you do. In the face of all this woe, I went looking for some good news to share. And I found some: not all billionaires are like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg. I found two that care about their fellow man enough to favor higher taxes on the 1% so the rest of us might live better.
Exhibit A is Len Blavatnik , a Ukraine-born, former Russian oligarch, who turned his back on Putin and fled to the United Kingdom. He gave away so much of his fortune to charities and universities the Queen gave him a knighthood. He’s number 33 on the list of world’s wealthiest people. He spends a lot of his time deciding how to give it away.
Exhibit B is our own Mark Cuban of Shark Tank and Dallas Mavericks fame. Decrying the monstrous rip-off the pharmaceutical companies are pulling on the American public, he has decided to “be the low-cost provider of medications.” His venture (Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company) is a direct-to-consumer online site offering more than 100 generic medications at very discounted prices. For example, albendazole is an anti-parasitic that can cost $500. Cuban’s price: roughly $26.
“No American should have to suffer … because they can’t afford basic prescription medications,” Cuban said.
Now that’s my kind of billionaire. There is some hope out there if we look for it.
David Glenn
Byron
