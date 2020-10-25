If I come across as someone who hates President Donald Trump rest assured I do not. I learned long ago that hate corrodes the vessel that contains it.
No, I’m disgusted by the fact one person has done so much to unravel the fabric that made our country the envy of all freedom-loving people of the world. The fact he claims to be a Republican doesn’t matter to me. I’d feel equal contempt toward anyone in such a powerful position who clearly puts his own self-interests ahead of those who entrusted him to lead us. Or did we?
It seems more likely he was elected to further enrich his fellow billionaires rather than improve the lives everyone else he shares this planet with. Ronald Reagan’s most memorable quote, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” Trump’s? “Build the wall.” Which does more to promote civility and brotherhood?
DJT has done what the Russian propaganda of the Cold War failed to — diminish the image and trust of the U.S. around the globe. He’s abandoned our allies and torn up treaties that made the world a safer place. He kowtows to to despots like Russia’s Vladimir utin, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, Syria’s Bashir al Assad, North Korea’s Kim and Turkey’s Erdogan.
They can slaughter their citizens and never have to worry about being confronted by our president. I believe the Russians call such a person a useful idiot. How appropriate. Trump has done all he can to undo anything established by his predecessor, Barack Obama. He’ll live forever in Obama’s shadow and he can’t bear the thought of it.
Trump derives fealty not through generosity, but with lawsuits, prenuptial and non-disclosure agreements. So sad that more is never enough for him. Stop me if you’ve heard this before “I’m like really smart!” and “I’ve got the best words.” Yeah, too bad they don’t include magnanimity and philanthropy, qualities shared by Bill Gates and Warren Buffet — both of whom already have more than they could possibly spend. But, like a dog, Trump must leave his mark. And like a dog he should be vaccinated against rabies.
But it may already be too late. Some of his most ardent supporters — Jim Jordan, Doug Collins, Lindsay Graham — exhibit the classic indication of infection, foaming at the mouth. These, and many more Trump apologists, are symptoms of the dysfunctions prevalent in our government. Term limits, eliminating gerrymandering and the Electoral College and campaign finance laws with real teeth would help ensure that everyone’s vote carries equal weight.
So vote, regardless.
Mike Martin
Owosso
