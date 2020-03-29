Will everyone please take a breath, pull your heads out of your nether regions and get a grip?
Right now panic is our worst enemy — I’m referring to the panic buying rampaging in our stores right now.
Being a senior, like many others, I can only shop a few times a month. On March 18, I got my Social Security check and went out to get my twice-monthly groceries and household supplies. I was shocked and appalled at what I saw. I am lactose intolerant and can only digest Kroger-brand white bread. Not only were they completely out of all bread, English muffins and bagels, so were Meijer and Walmart.
Despite limits, there was no hand sanitizer or toilet paper, either. Milk, eggs and other dairy items were in severely short supply. People were hauling out tons of water.
I got lucky when I remarked to an associate at Walmart that there was no toilet paper to be had in Owosso. She said she’d just come out of the back room and had seen one pack of toilet paper still there and asked if I’d like it. I had just opened my last pack at home and said, “Yes, I’ll take it if it’s still there.” It was, and I heartily thanked her for her willing help.
Would I have bought more if they had it? No. I live alone and didn’t need any more, I would have let others have it.
There is no reason for the panic and greed we’re going through right now. If you leave some for others instead of hoarding, there will be plenty to go around. How much food is going to be thrown away because it was not used before it went stale once this panic is over?
Have a little sense and think of your friends, neighbors and the elderly who also need supplies but can’t get them due to your hoarding.
Linda Strieff
Owosso
