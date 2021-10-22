Former President Donald Trump once made the comment, “I alone can do it.” During his tenure in office, he befriended dictators throughout the world, and even invited the dictator of Turkey to the Oval Office in the White House.
Why would our president, the leader of a democracy and the free world, make a concerted effort to befriend dictators? The reason, apparently, is he has an affinity to identify with and is obviously envious of the absolute power they possess over their citizens.
I define the former president as an aspiring benevolent dictator, the definition of which is, “I know what is best for you and you will like it.” His followers seem to have become traumatized by his mannerisms and never seem to question anything he says or does which may directly affect them or our country. Amazingly, they also have no concern that he has made to date more than 35,000 misstatements or outright lies.
More importantly and tragically, if they only knew that he doesn’t care one iota for them. Throughout his life he has used, abused and discarded people when they are of no further benefit to him. Hopefully, you are not one of them.
The perilous period which we are now experiencing reminds me of the 1930s, which brought about the rise of an an aspiring dictator who, through his oratory skills, captivated the entire population of his country: Germany, Adolf Hitler.
Trump, who, also possesses this gift of persuasion, chose to emulate Hitler’s strategy by targeting minority populations, immigrants, attacked the free press as fake news, and abused the power of his office and his appointees for his own benefit.
He is also presently failing to denounce armed groups that support his extreme ideology and plans to benefit, if he is a candidate in 2024, by systematically denying large segments of our population of their right and opportunity to vote.
Americans, we have a choice to make. Either we uphold and defend our cherished democracy or relinquish our government to an aspiring benevolent dictator. So far, our toady Republican representatives in Congress have chosen to be complacent in this respect, for fear that they will have a target placed on their backs by you know whom. How sad.
Frank Davis
Vernon
Log In
