The front-page article headlined, “Lennon residents have little to say following murder arrest,” speaks volumes about the chief importance of social connections and alliances in this area. If you want to know why tribalism is such a force to be reckoned with, look no further than the deferential silence accorded to a murder suspect(s).
If Facebook is an unfiltered reflection of a social network, then the Facebook communications of the small communities in this region portray residents as extremely gossip-prone and about as opinionated as folks get. So it is indeed curious when “mum’s the word” about murder in a small town.
There have been other murders in this region that have gone unsolved for an excessive amount of time, partly due to the same characteristically tight lips of acquaintances. What does it say about a community where a person must speak anonymously, off-the-record, to say something that should not be controversial: Every murder victim deserves justice, no matter how well-connected the perpetrators are.
The victim in this case had a name. She also had a billboard at one time reminding people of the despicable crime that happened to her and asking neighbors for their help to deliver justice. If you choose to say nothing else about the injustice that this child of God suffered, why not at least say her name?
Her name was Mary Prieur. Her life mattered. Thankfully she will get justice because her case is in the hands of a different county now, one in which the value of a human life is not dependent on how inconvenient her death may have been for local property values.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
