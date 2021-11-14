The most telling claim made by a Friday letter writer was near the middle: “You see, they (Donald Trump’s followers) are supporters of the idea of a non-politician, not beholden to anyone, fighting for the people and the Constitution.”
What the writer is accurately describing is the precise definition of an autocratic dictator, who arbitrarily rules, allegedly, “for the people,” but in fact is not held responsible by any institution.
It is the essence of totalitarian suppression of all democratic principles. The writer blithely refers to this method of governing as Trump’s “baggage.” No, baggage might describe personal and moral failures, which we often tolerate in leaders. What this is amounts to your, and his, abdication of the very form of government you say you wish to defend. Seeking to bestow any human being with the unfettered power you would surrender to Trump or a proxy is the ultimate treason to everything America has stood for since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Your oft-repeated mistake is the craving for a simplistic, demagogic answer to the complexity of governing a republic — a nation which must find compromise and consensus within the structure of an authentic, constitutional form of government.
There is no shortcut to the hard work of keeping our republic. There is no benign monarch who will rule in place of the legislative, the judicial and the executive. And there certainly is no place for surrendering our civil responsibilities to become educated, to vote, and to support the victors of our electoral system.
If you doubt anything I have written here, ask yourself this: Would I rather live in the darkest shadow of a Josef Stalin or Vladimir Putin, or in the bright sunlight of a George Washington or an Abraham Lincoln? Your decision — and that of like-minded men and women — will determine the kind of country we bequeath to our children and grandchildren.
Thomas Smith
Durand
