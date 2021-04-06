Sunday’s edition of The Argus-Press featured three articles that represent the shadow side of our community.
You could take the issues of gun violence, increasing domestic violence, and rural sheriffs and other locally elected officials who possess lopsided sympathies for their white nationalist friends, and then investigate how any two of those issues affect the third.
If you take gun violence as the subject, you would have to investigate the role deep-seated beliefs about a person’s right to defend their identity through the use of violence play in all expressions of violence.
The problem with our gun debates is they are structured to block discussions about why an individual decides they need a gun for self-defense. In Sunday’s analysis editorial, two university researchers wrote about a man “who says he was almost a mass shooter and explains that mass shootings can be an act of desperation resulting from stress and an individual’s perception that they lack power.”
The researchers concluded “violence prevention strategies that focus on interpersonal and community relations may be more effective than gun control legislation.”
Ultimately, every person should be able to answer this question before they decide to own a gun for self-protection: If self-defense is a cat-and-mouse game that is dependent on securing a slight, but permanent defense capacity advantage over others, how will you ever attain that advantage when others are pursuing an identical strategy?
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.