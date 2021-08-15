County Coordinator Brian Boggs has only one reason why he is requesting his performance review be done next week: He sees the writing on the wall and he is setting up Shiawassee County for a lawsuit when he is ultimately fired.
Why else would he ask for a performance review after hearing the overwhelming calls by county residents for him to resign?
The bad apples on the county board and their friends in other county government positions have gotten themselves tangled up in a web of infractions that may eventually prove to be a years long crime spree with possible RICO violations. Don’t let them do a number on the taxpayers of this county as they are walking out the door (hopefully in handcuffs).
Even though the county is insured, those premiums most certainly will be skyrocketing after this train wreck of scandals, and this county may even be deemed uninsurable. Taxpayers will ultimately foot the bill for the criminal gang activity of county government and elected officials.
As for Braun Kendrick, if the law firm is truly a competent legal counsel, it would recognize the terrible position Ryan Painter has put it in and voluntarily terminate its services to this county. Anyone associated with or in any way complicit with the county-level crime spree that continues to unfold, chapter by chapter, is going down with the criminals.
Braun Kendrick and Ryan Painter became legal counsel for this county under false pretenses. Braun Kendrick is therefore illegitimate and does not represent this county, the board, nor the residents.
The current composition of board members and appointed staff is untenable. Braun Kendrick, Brian Boggs, Jeremy Root, Gary Holzhausen, and Cindy Garber have only two choices: resign or be fired.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.