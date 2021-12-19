In the not-too-distant past, during the incubation period of social media, “going viral” was the goal of many that aspired to attain the status of someone now known as an influencer.
Sadly, this ability to command attention while possessing little to no expertise, has contributed to the plight of, literally, going viral. Begging to be liked has given rise to a new ideology at the cost of community. The past sacrifices made by countless Americans are now inconceivable to this “You’re not the boss of me” generation. Some people think nothing of spending hundreds of dollars to enhance their appearance with the application of ink, requiring multiple perforations by needle, yet refuse to submit to a single injection — free of charge — that could possibly save lives.
While a vaccine regimen is not a 100% guarantee of immunity, it greatly reduces the risk of serious effects and narrows the opportunity for mutation. The greater the number of potential hosts that exist, the greater the likelihood that a virus will perpetuate itself.
I’m of the opinion that anyone who cares so little for others that they refuse to be vaccinated is undeserving of the medical services that are stretched to the breaking point. If a medical emergency or necessary procedure is required, empty an unvaxxer’s bed on a first in, first out basis or take a page from the playbook of former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio: Build an outdoor compound to house ’em.
I know I would be beyond angry if my mom was turned away because there is no room at the inn. Let the shirkers sleep in the stable. You can’t be forced to get vaccinated, death be damned, that would infringe on one’s civil rights, but it’s now a crime in Georgia if you provide food or water to anyone within 150 feet of voting sites exercising their right to vote. Go figure.
Mike Martin
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.