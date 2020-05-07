In one month, as many Americans were killed by COVID-19 as perished in nearly 15 years of the Vietnam War. The United States is home to 5 percent of the global population; but in one month we have suffered one-third of all coronavirus infections — and one-quarter of the resultant fatalities.
In spite of ever-raising disease spread rates, Jared Kushner and his father-in-law both claimed we are now victorious over an enemy that kills thousands of us every day. And although Donald Trump continues to urge governors to “open” their states’ businesses, none of them — not one state — has met the President’s own minimum “phase one” requirement of 14 continuous days of reduced infections.
In addition, the universally agreed upon, scientific necessity for reopening businesses — testing — isn’t even close to the five million tests per day standard. And why, in the fourth month of the crisis, is this the case? Because an incompetent commander-in-chief refuses to take responsibility for the national production of testing capability. Instead he says the buck stops in every state capital, forcing 50 governors to compete for ever-shrinking resources. Maryland’s GOP governor actually asked his South Korean wife to negotiate with officials in her native country to ship a half-million tests directly to their state.
Every state government is literally competing, both financially and strategically, with every other state and FEMA — thereby bidding up the cost for the entire nation. Imagine for a moment that Gen. George Marshall advised President Franklin Roosevelt that we needed 5 million rounds of M-1 ammunition per day to prepare for D-Day — and FDR announced that all 48 states should, “Go figure it out?” The stakes for the lives of Americans in April 2020 are just as great as they were in June 1944.
The only differences are the enemies we face and the “I take no responsibility” attitude of the 45th president versus the “all hands on deck” leadership of the 32nd president. We have a long way to go to defeat COVID-19; and the length of this war will be determined not by 50 governors, but by the federal government’s response as directed by the president of the United States.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.