Michigan’s Republican legislators have spent the last year promoting the Republican Party’s brazenly anti-social public policy platform. The COVID-19 public health and health care infrastructure emergency should have been contained early and Americans should have come together as people in a common crisis, aiming to prevent a catastrophic loss of American lives.
Instead, the Republican Party rallied around former President Donald Trump. They aided and abetted his campaign re-election strategy to deny that the virus is any worse than a “little flu,” and to aggressively obstruct public health officials in every way possible so the true severity in both numbers of cases, and permanent or long-lasting damage, could be denied.
As a result of this widespread reckless disregard for human life displayed at every stage of the pandemic by the Republican Party, the COVID-19 death toll is now well past a half-million souls. A majority of those deaths were preventable.
Given those facts, it never ceases to disgust an informed citizen when Republican legislators pretend that they can’t connect those dots and deny that any connection exists between their actions and the COVID-19 public health outcomes.
Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth wants our governor to “remove the remaining COVID-19 restrictions and trust the people of this state to do the right thing for themselves and their families.” Our 85th House District Representative and Majority floor leader, Ben Frederick, has expressed surprise and displeasure that the Secretary of State’s Shiawassee County office had to close so “suddenly.”
If you were blindsided by the closure, Mr. Frederick, I recommend you start paying closer attention to the rapid, skyrocketing local rates of COVID-19 and variant spread. In recent weeks, Shiawassee County has achieved the dubious honor of becoming first in the nation for our alarming transmission rates.
Forty-nine percent of Republicans surveyed have said they refuse to be vaccinated. There is a sizable portion of the population who refuse to follow any public health guidelines related to COVID-19 because they believe it is all a “fake news hoax.”
If more Republican leaders would begin to consistently tell their constituents the truth, we could have a level of functionality in all levels of government that most of us want to have but do not believe is possible.
The truth is, it is possible. Governments can work for us and not against us. Functional governance requires the participation and active cooperation of those who are governed.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
