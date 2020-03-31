President Donald Trump is more interested in saving the stock market and the rich than the health of the people.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick this week said “the elderly should be OK with dying to save the country.”
Glenn Beck said “he’d rather die than kill the economy.”
Fox News commentator Britt Hume called it “an entirely reasonable view point.”
All this is the far right and Republicans’ way to covertly rid the country of people on Social Security and Medicare. But if Trump and his family led the way (course the draft dodger coward won’t do it), followed by the lieutenant governor of Texas, Beck, Hume and, throw in Rush Limbaugh because he is dying anyway, to the top of the Empire State building and jump first, I will gladly follow.
Let them show their great love for the country and lead first by example.
Raymond Gadd
Bennington Township
